Watch the best of ZEE TV’s Hindi and regional shows ahead of the world only on ZEE5

Mumbai: ZEE5 is empowering its viewers to stay ahead of the game by knowing what’s happening on their favourite shows. Subscribers of ZEE5 can now watch their favourite shows before of they are aired on television on the ZEE5 application for free!

Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein

Just as Swati enters the house of her In-laws after her wedding and is blessed by everyone in the family to live a long and happy life, she is cursed by the goddess and vows to take everything away from her, see how the story unfolds

Kumkum Bhagya

This week’s episode starts off on a happy note but then Rhea comes back from the Jail and blamed her mother for being the reason she was sent to jail and kicks everyone out of the house, will this new problem create yet another rift between Rhea and Prachi Mehra? Watch the latest episode to find out!

Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari

In the latest episode, the family finds out that Gudiya's uncle has cancer and decides to help him find love before he passes away, find out what happens next!

Ek Mahanayak - Dr B R Ambedkar

In the newest episode of Ek Mahanayak - Dr B R Ambedkar, Bheem Rao goes head to head against the village head and asks for answers on why Devdasi committed suicide to which the Maharaj orders people to target Bheem Rao's weakness to silence him.

Raat Ka Khel Saara

Vishwas Rao is questioning people in the murder of Ajay and now everyone's secrets are about to be spilled, what happens next? Tune in to ZEE5 to see the latest episode of Raat Ka Khel Saara before it airs and find out.