Rahul Vaidya

Why is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya trending?

Rahul Vaidya has been in headlines ever since the show began this year in October. 

Why is Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya trending?

New Delhi: Singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently seen as a contestant inside the controversial reality game show 'Bigg Boss 14' is trending on Twitter. Reason? No, this time he is not in news because of his proposal or any rude comment on fellow participants but for a rather shocking eviction. 

Yes! The makers have dropped a promo showing Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubia Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli sitting on couches while the host Salman Khan preps-up for the finale. The buzz caught fire after Salman is seen asking Rahul to come out. Watch it here: 

Rahul Vaidya has been in headlines ever since the show began this year in October. 

From controversial statements, fights to his proposal for ladylove Disha Parmar - Rahul Vaidya remained in news for all!

The episode will be telecast tonight and till then the suspense over this shocking eviction is keeping fans on tenterhooks. 

Unlock entertainment, excitement, and drama with MPL Presents Bigg Boss Powered by Dabur Dant Rakshak Ayurvedic Paste & TRESemmé, Beauty Partner Lotus Herbals, Beverage Partner B-Fizzv every Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm and Saturday- Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and watch before TV on Voot Select

 

