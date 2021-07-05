Why Shah Rukh Khan helmed KBC didn’t match the popularity of Amitabh Bachchan’s? Show’s producer answers

New Delhi: Kaun Banega Crorepati, popularly known as KBC, has completed a successful run of 21 years on Saturday (July 3). The Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show has survived the test of time and is still immensely popular among audiences.

However, season 3 of the show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and it did not enjoy the same level of popularity. Spilling the beans on the same, show’s producer Siddhartha Basu, told the Indian Express, “What didn’t work with SRK was the comparison with AB.”

He further added, “I think SRK did KBC in his own way with charm and wit, and as far as I know, it garnered good ratings. We have done three shows with SRK, and I believe he is one of the most natural TV hosts who can think on his feet. But let’s face it, AB will always be the ABC of KBC, and on this show, those are very big shoes to fill.”

Reacting to the criticism of the reality show selling ‘sob stories' Basu said, “KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A.”

“It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host. There is a huge range of people from across the length of India on KBC telling engaging and relatable stories about ordinary Indians. It’s a show that touches lives with the heart as well as the mind.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently in its 13th season and is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.