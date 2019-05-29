Zee Talkies, No 2 channel of Maharashtra

Zee Talkies, No.1 Marathi Movie Channel of Maharashtra garners 141 GRPs in week 19 making its way to becoming No.2 channel of Maharashtra, ahead of leading GECs like Colors Marathi and Star Pravah. The channel clocked highest ever April viewership (108 GRPs in Apr'19) since its inception, 11 years ago. Raising the bar higher, the channel garnered a four-week average viewership of 121 GRPs, galloping ahead of the competition. Not just that, it also holds No.1 TSV position amongst Hindi Movie Channels in Maharashtra.

As a counter strategy to IPL and the new regime of TRAI, the channel sharpened its programming strategy. With 4 Premiers - 4 Sundays, the channel offered nonstop promising entertainment to its viewers.

Viewership Highlights of key properties:

Mulshi Pattern garnered 5.1 TVR, 2nd highest viewership for any premiere on the channel Shikari clocked 2.0 TVR, beating a mega-hit "Kashinath Ghanekar" on Colors Marathi Lapachapi delivered 2.4 TVR against the strong competition of IPL final match.

A clutter breaking campaign "May Supercool Ravivaar" clubbed with robust scheduling of promos led to increasing in channel reach. Zee Talkies stands as No.2 Reach Channel of Maharashtra with an average of 30.4 million weekly viewers. This number is a true indicator of the escalating popularity of the channel.

As a channel, we constantly strive to connect with our audience by providing quality entertainment and aim to reach newer heights. As we move forward, the best is yet to come, and we believe that the audience of Maharashtra will support us in all our future endeavours.

Stay tuned to "Aapla Talkies, Zee Talkies".

Source: BARC

TG: 2+; Market: Mah U; Period: Wk 16,18,19 & 20'19