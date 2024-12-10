New Delhi: The recently launched show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile on Zee TV has struck a chord with the viewers, blending gripping drama and a captivating storyline with characters whose on-screen chemistry is undeniable. Bharat Ahlawat and Ayushi Khurana, portraying Raghav and Reet, have quickly become a beloved jodi, with fans hooked on their love-hate dynamic.

Bharat Ahlawwat talked about the show and what they want from Bappa: "With reverence and love we went to place our wedding card at the lotus feet of Ganpati Bappa. We seek Bappa's blessings for our show's success, and for the love and support of our audience to continue growing. Although Reet and Raghav are in a spot with Aata Saata marriage tradition, we are here to take blessings for their future and beautiful wedlock, along with our show. We went to the temple after our shoot, and as soon as we entered the sacred space, we felt a deep sense of calm despite the long day, it is always a great feeling to visit this temple."

In the upcoming track, viewers will get to watch how they both will get married to each other in the unique marriage custom called Aata Saata, only to secure their respective sibling’s future together. And to mark the beginning of their journey, Reet and Raghav recently visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Bappa’s blessings, placing their wedding card as an offering.

Actress Ayushi Khurana added: "We went to Siddhivinayak temple to keep Reet and Raghav’s wedding card at Bappa’s feet, and to seek blessings for our show. We pray that the audience watch our show and shower us with their love. All we want is their support, and for them to continue cherishing our characters."

While Reet and Raghav are set to tie the knot, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch #SaalKiSabseAnokhiShaadi. But what will happen after the wedding? will they eventually fall in love with each other?

