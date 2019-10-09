ZEE5 Global wins 'Digital Content Service of The Year' at Telecoms World Middle East Awards

ZEE5 Global, the largest entertainment platform for Indian content, has been crowned Digital Content Service of The Year at the 2019 Telecoms World Middle East Awards in Dubai. The 'Digital Content Service of The Year' award recognizes OTT platforms, content providers or broadcasters in the region who have set themselves apart in a hyper-competitive industry.

The award was received by Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global from a panel of judges at a ceremony held at The Conrad Hotel, Dubai on 24th September.

As the largest and most comprehensive OTT platform for Indian content worldwide, ZEE5 Global is well loved by not only Indians and South Asians across the Middle East but also the local population that loves Bollywood movies. Its content library includes over 2000 movies including latest Bollywood blockbusters as well as TV Shows, exclusive Originals, 60+ Live TV channels and more, across 17 languages, making it a truly unparalleled global offering.

A freemium proposition, ZEE5 Global has been extremely aggressive in the Middle East market. The platform has already partnered with key players in the region to enable users to seamlessly access the premium content via telco billing and also built key offline retail partnerships with LuLu and Eurostar. ZEE5 Global has also recently partnered with Jalesh Cruises.

Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and ZEE5 Global said “As we expand across the globe, we are deeply committed to offering a highly localised entertainment experience for our audiences across key markets. The Middle East is one of the most dynamic and competitive regions in the world, and we are extremely happy to have been recognised for our performance here."

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “We are thrilled to receive this recognition within the first year of our presence in global markets. Telecoms World Middle East is a highly coveted platform and we are glad that our efforts and ambitions, especially in an important market like the Middle East, are being recognised. Through a strong tech backbone, key ecosystem partnerships, high-quality content including a huge library of Bollywood movies, and well-defined audience strategies, this win further fuels our drive to deliver the best entertainment experience to our global audiences.”

The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. The app is also available on Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.