Aryna Sabalenka reveals she got vaccinated in Miami after recovery from Covid-19

The Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, speaking on the eve of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, had previously expressed concern about the vaccines, saying she was worried about how quickly they had been produced and which one might be the best for her but got vaccinated in Miami.

"I think I'm clear right now because in Miami I did the vaccine, Johnson & Johnson," the 23-year-old told reporters on Tuesday.

Champion in Ostrava. Aryna Sabalenka defeats Azarenka 6-2, 6-2 to win the 7th singles title of her career! pic.twitter.com/MaxutKctOi — US Open Tennis (@usopen) October 25, 2020

"Hopefully, I'm safe because I don't want to stay in quarantine anymore. It's not a lot of fun." Sabalenka said she could not move for four days after testing positive last month." I stayed in the room for 10 days. I was doing some workout there, but it wasn't enough," she said. "I didn't have taste, I didn't have a smell. Wasn't really an amazing time."

Sabalenka is the top seed at the WTA Finals after world number one Ash Barty decided not to travel to Mexico. She will face Spain's Paula Badosa in her first match on Thursday. The WTA Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was relocated to Mexico from Shenzhen due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China.

Live TV