COVID-19: Roger Federer plays tennis at home on 'snow court' amid coronavirus outbreak

Tennis maestro Roger Federer on Tuesday (March 31, 2020) took to his offical Twitter account to show his fans how he's playing 'tennis at home' as the whole world is under lockdown to prevent coronavirus pandemic from spreading.

The 20-times Grand Slam winner showed some of his trademark trick shots against a wall amid snowfall. The 'still young' 38-years old Federer is seen hitting between-the-legs tweeners and behind-the-back shots.

The Swiss tennis legend wrote, "Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots."

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

The 22-second long video has already gone viral with catching over 42 lakh eyes with 25 thousand shares and has been liked by over 2 lakh Twitter users.

Earlier on March 25, Federer announced that he and his wife Mirka will contribute one million Swiss Francs to the families who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in Switzerland.

The coronavirus pandemic was first confirmed to have spread to Switzerland on February 25, 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy. A 70-year-old man in the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino which borders Italy, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Switzerland has witnessed over 16,000 coronavirus cases and has lost 373 of its people till 8 PM IST on March 31, 2020.

Almost every sports event around the globe has been cancelled or postponed including the major Tokyo 2020-Olympics which has been postponed to 2021.

In Tennis, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) have cancelled all domestic tournaments with immediate effect. The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) also postponed play for six weeks for its men's tennis tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour. The decision covers the Miami Open, the US men’s clay court championships in Houston, and tournaments in Marrakech, Morocco; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Barcelona, Spain; BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and Budapest; Hungary.

The Women’s Tennis Association also cancelled the Miami Open and the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, SC, as well as two international tournaments and said it will soon make a decision regarding scheduled European clay-court tournaments.