Rafael Nadal

French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to capture record-equalling 20th Grand Slam

Nadal thus equalled his arch-rival Roger Federer for 20 Grand Slam titles. This was also the spaniard's record-extending 13th French Open title.

French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to capture record-equalling 20th Grand Slam
Image Credits: Twitter/@RafaelNadal

Spain’s Rafael Nadal created history as he beat Serbian Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2,  in straight-sets to win a record-extending 13th  French Open title on Sunday (October 11). Nadal has thus matched Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Nadal now sits atop the Grand Slam charts alongside Federer with 20 Grand Slams with Djokovic, the next on the list with 17 major titles to his name. 

The Spaniard fully justified his tag of  'The King of Clay' with a commanding performance over the World No. 1 Djokovic. Nadal, 34, brushed aside pre-match assumptions that 

