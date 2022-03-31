हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Miami Open 2022

Miami Open: World No. 2 Iga Swiatek beats Petra Kvitova to book semi-final berth

The 20-year-old Swiatek is set to become World No.1 after Miami Open 2022

Miami Open: World No. 2 Iga Swiatek beats Petra Kvitova to book semi-final berth
Iga Swiatek (Source: Twitter)

The world number 2 Iga Swiatek notched her 15th consecutive win to advance to the Miami Open semi-finals, defeating Petra Kvitova in the quarter-finals. The second seed defeated Kvitova by 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. The 20-year-old is into her tour-leading fifth semifinal of the season and third straight at the WTA 1000 level.

The Polish star, who is set to rise to World No.1 after Miami, will face 16th seed Jessica Pegula on Friday night for a spot in her third consecutive WTA 1000 final. Coming off her back-to-back titles in Doha and Indian Wells, Swiatek has lost a total of 15 games over four matches and has not dropped more than three games in a set in Miami.

Her victory over Kvitova was her tour-leading 24th of the season (24-3).Earlier in the day, American Jessica Pegula reached the semifinals at the Miami Open in abridged fashion when Paula Badosa retired from their quarterfinal match with a viral illness. Pegula was leading 4-1 after 18 minutes of play when Badosa retired, having won four straight games after dropping serve to start the match.

