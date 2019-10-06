Novak Djokovic faces Australia's John Millman in Japan Open final

World number one Novak Djokovic will look to continue his rich vein of form and seal Japan Open title when he squares off with John Millman of Australia in the final of the men's singles event of the tournament in Tokyo on Sunday.

The Serbian tennis maestro, on Saturday, eased past 2017 Tokyo champion David Goffin of Belgium in straight sets to book his place in the summit showdown of the tournament.

16-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic took one hour and 29 minutes to brush aside third-seed Goffin 6-3, 6-4 in a one-sided last-four clash and continue his quest of clinching fourth tour-level title of the season.

Djokovic, who is playing in Tokyo for the first time, is now just a win away from clinching his 10th trophy on a tournament main draw debut.

Millman, on the other hand, swept aside Reilly Opelka of America 6-3, 7-6 in another semi-final clash of the men's singles event that lasted one hour and 28 minutes.

The Australian will now compete in his maiden ATP 500 final, the Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) reported.

Heading into the clash, Djokovic leads the Head-to-Head series against Millman 2-0. The duo had also faced each other in the quarter-finals of the US Open , where the Serbian emerged victorious.