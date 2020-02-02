Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open Final: Live Updates

World number two and Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic will look to defend the Australian Open title when he locks horns with Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem in the summit showdown of the first major of the season at the Melbourne Park on Sunday.

Here are the live updates:

# After almost letting Djokovic break his serve for the second time in the match, Thiem staged a strong comeback by breaking the Serbian's serve to make it 3-4 in the opening set.

# Defending champion Djokovic continues to dominate the proceedings in the summit showdown of the men's singles event and he is not giving any chance to Thiem to earn points. The world number two needs to win two more games to clinch the opening set. Djokovic 4-1 against Thiem

# Djokovic made the breakthrough first with his backhand winners to take a 3-0 lead in the first set before Thiem somehow managed to grab his first point of the match to make it 3-1.

It's the perfect start for @DjokerNole! The seven-time champion breaks Dominic Thiem to lead 2-0 in the opening set.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/0wpHN87KfX — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 2, 2020

# The two players are currently warming up on the court ahead of the start of the summit showdown.

# Serbian fans are out in full force to support world number two Novak Djokovic.

# Novak Djokovic has never lost after making it to the final of the Australian Open.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Djokovic once again defeated rival Roger Federer 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets to book his place in the final of the Australian Open and remain on course for a record-extending eighth title at the tournament.

Thiem, on the other hand, overcame Alexander Zverev of Germany in a four-set thriller 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(4) in another semi-final clash of the men's singles event to reach his first Australian Open final on Friday.

Heading into the summit showdown, Djokovic is leading the head-to-head ATP rivalry with Thiem by a 6-4 margin.

As the men`s Grand Slams dominated by the `Big Three` of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for years, Thiem will be keen to become the first player born in the 1990s to clinch a major title.

Djokovic, on the other hand, will look to join Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the third man in history to seal a Grand Slam at least eight times.