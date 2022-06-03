Pregnant Maria Sharapova shows off baby bump in chequered gown, check PIC here

Former world No. 1 tennis star and glamour queen had announced her first pregnancy in April this year on the occasion of her 35th birthday. On Thursday (June 2), a glowing Sharapova posted a picture of her baby bump in chequered gown in sunny surroundings of her home in Florida, US.

Sharapova posted a picture of herself on Instagram saying she prefers to wear any dress which doesn’t require a ‘waist band’ these days. “What doesn’t require a waist band, gets my vote these days,” Sharapova’s caption on Instagram read.

Check Maria Sharapova’s picture of her baby bump here…

The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from the sport in 2020, had shared the news on Instagram to her 4.2 million followers. “Precious beginnings!!!,” she wrote alongside a photo of her standing on a beach and smiling. “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

In December, Sharapova and British businessman Alexander Gilkes revealed that they were engaged. Although she competed under the Russian flag during her career – and is the only Russian woman to have won a career Grand Slam – Sharapova has lived in the United States since she came to the country as a young tennis prodigy.

Maria got engaged to British millionaire Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. Gilkes is known as New York’s best-connected Briton whose ex-wife is also a friend of Meghan Markle. According to the reports, Gilkes is understood to have become friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton and is also said to be close to Prince Harry, who also went to the same school. He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.