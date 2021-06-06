Roger Federer pulls out of French Open 2021

Roger Federer on Sunday pulled out of the ongoing French Open. The decision of the Swiss legend comes a day after he completed a gruelling victory against Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

"The Roland-Garros tournament organisers have learned that Roger Federer has withdrawn from the fourth round of the tournament," said a statement from the organisers.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner contested for almost three hours and 35 minutes and was scheduled to take on ninth seeded Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round.

Federer released a statement behind the decision and said he was thrilled to at least participate in three matches before calling it quits.

"After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery," the statement read.

"I am thrilled to have gotten 3 matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court," it added.

"I don't know if I am going to play," Federer had said after Saturday night's win.

"I have to decide whether or not to continue playing. Is it too risky to keep putting pressure on the knee? Is it a good time to rest?"

Federer had earlier stated that his main focusing is on Wimbledon, which will take place next month. Federer has won a record eight men's singles titles.