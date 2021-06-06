हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Roger Federer

Roger Federer pulls out of French Open 2021

Roger Federer on Sunday pulled out of the ongoing French Open. The decision of the Swiss legend comes a day after he completed a gruelling victory against Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.    

Roger Federer pulls out of French Open 2021
Roger Federer pulls out of French Open 2021

Roger Federer on Sunday pulled out of the ongoing French Open. The decision of the Swiss legend comes a day after he completed a gruelling victory against Germany's Dominik Koepfer 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.   

"The Roland-Garros tournament organisers have learned that Roger Federer has withdrawn from the fourth round of the tournament," said a statement from the organisers.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner contested for almost three hours and 35 minutes and was scheduled to take on ninth seeded Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round. 

Federer released a statement behind the decision and said he was thrilled to at least participate in three matches before calling it quits. 

"After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery," the statement read. 

"I am thrilled to have gotten 3 matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court," it added.   

"I don't know if I am going to play," Federer had said after Saturday night's win.

"I have to decide whether or not to continue playing. Is it too risky to keep putting pressure on the knee? Is it a good time to rest?" 

Federer had earlier stated that his main focusing is on Wimbledon, which will take place next month. Federer has won a record eight men's singles titles. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Roger FedererFrench Open
Next
Story

French Open: Roger Federer slogs past Dominik Koepfer to enter fourth round

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?