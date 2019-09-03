close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US Open

US Open: Naomi Osaka's title defence derailed by Belinda Bencic

Osaka slumped to a 7-5, 6-4 win against Bencic in the last-16 clash of the women's singles event that lasted a little less that one and a half hour at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

US Open: Naomi Osaka&#039;s title defence derailed by Belinda Bencic
Image Credits: Twitter/@AustralianOpen

World number one Naomi Osaka's title defence at the US Open has come to an end after she slumped to a straight sets defeat at the hands of 13th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the fourth round of the ongoing prestigious tournament at the Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. 

The top-ranked Japanese tennis player failed to replicate her good run in the 2019 US Open so far and slumped to a 7-5, 6-4 win against Bencic in the last-16 clash of the women's singles event that lasted a little less that one and a half hour at Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

In the opening set, Bencic made a faster start by taking an early 2-0 lead with the early strike. However, Osaka saved all four break points in the third game and outclassed her opponent with her forehand to level the score 2-2, only to see Bencic bounce back and score another break in the 11th game to clinch the set. 

The Swiss tennis player continued her form in the second set, taking a decisive break in the fifth game before eventually emerging victorious. 

Following the win, Bencic believes she read her opponent's game really well throughout the clash. 

"I don't have the biggest power, don't have the most winners or most aces. But I think I can really read the opponent's game well. I definitely try to do that against anyone, not only against her. Just taking the ball early and anticipating her. I think my game probably matches up well against hers," Xinhua quoted Bencic as saying. 

Bencic will now square off with 23rd seed Donna Vekic of Croatia for a place in the semi-final of the fourth major of the season. 
 

Tags:
US OpenNaomi OsakaTennisBelinda Bencic
Next
Story

Rafael Nadal survives Marin Cilic scare to reach US Open quarter-final

Must Watch

PT3M25S

LeT terrorists spill Pakistan plot in Jammu and Kashmir