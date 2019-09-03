US Open: Naomi Osaka's title defence derailed by Belinda Bencic

World number one Naomi Osaka's title defence at the US Open has come to an end after she slumped to a straight sets defeat at the hands of 13th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the fourth round of the ongoing prestigious tournament at the Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

The top-ranked Japanese tennis player failed to replicate her good run in the 2019 US Open so far and slumped to a 7-5, 6-4 win against Bencic in the last-16 clash of the women's singles event that lasted a little less that one and a half hour at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the opening set, Bencic made a faster start by taking an early 2-0 lead with the early strike. However, Osaka saved all four break points in the third game and outclassed her opponent with her forehand to level the score 2-2, only to see Bencic bounce back and score another break in the 11th game to clinch the set.

The Swiss tennis player continued her form in the second set, taking a decisive break in the fifth game before eventually emerging victorious.

Following the win, Bencic believes she read her opponent's game really well throughout the clash.

"I don't have the biggest power, don't have the most winners or most aces. But I think I can really read the opponent's game well. I definitely try to do that against anyone, not only against her. Just taking the ball early and anticipating her. I think my game probably matches up well against hers," Xinhua quoted Bencic as saying.

Bencic will now square off with 23rd seed Donna Vekic of Croatia for a place in the semi-final of the fourth major of the season.

