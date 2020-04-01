हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Wimbledon 2020 Championship postponed to June, 2021 due to coronavirus COVID-19 scare

The Official Twitter page of Wimbledon said, "It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic."

Wimbledon 2020 Championship postponed to June, 2021 due to coronavirus COVID-19 scare

New Delhi: The Wimbledon 2020 Championship has been postponed to next year amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak around the world. 

The Official Twitter page of Wimbledon on Wednesday (April 1, 2020) said, "It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic."

They added, "The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021"

The Association of Tennis Professionals postponed play for six weeks for its men's tennis tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour. The decision covers the Miami Open, the US men’s clay court championships in Houston, and tournaments in Marrakech, Morocco; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Barcelona, Spain; BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and Budapest; Hungary.

The Women’s Tennis Association also confirmed the cancellations of the Miami Open and the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, SC, as well as two international tournaments and said it will soon make a decision regarding scheduled European clay-court tournaments

