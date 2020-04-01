Wimbledon 2020 Championship postponed to June, 2021 due to coronavirus COVID-19 scare

New Delhi: The Wimbledon 2020 Championship has been postponed to next year amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak around the world.

The Official Twitter page of Wimbledon on Wednesday (April 1, 2020) said, "It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic."

They added, "The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021"

Many sports events have been cancelled or postponed globally due to the repercussion of the coronavirus outbreak across the world. The major one being the Tokyo Olympics which has also been postponed to 2021. In Tennis, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) cancelled all domestic tournaments with immediate effect. "All AITA domestic tournaments (Talent series, championship series, Super-series, National series, AITA men's and AITA Women's event starting from the week of March 16, 2020, onwards stand cancelled with immediate effect," AITA said in a release. AITA said it will notify the resumption of the events in future.

The Association of Tennis Professionals postponed play for six weeks for its men's tennis tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour. The decision covers the Miami Open, the US men’s clay court championships in Houston, and tournaments in Marrakech, Morocco; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Barcelona, Spain; BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and Budapest; Hungary.

The Women’s Tennis Association also confirmed the cancellations of the Miami Open and the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, SC, as well as two international tournaments and said it will soon make a decision regarding scheduled European clay-court tournaments