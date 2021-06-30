Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic beat Anderson in straight games to enter third round

World number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday stormed into the third round of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021.
Djokovic defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in London at Centre Court.
The 34-year-old Djokovic brought his A-game in the first set, and he dropped just three games, and he ended up winning it 6-3.
In the second set, Anderson got off to a good start and he managed to take a 2-1 lead. However, Djokovic showed his class and he made a comeback to win the second set 6-3.
Carrying his momentum forward, the world number one did not relent and he ended up winning the match in straight sets.
Earlier, Djokovic had defeated British wild card, Jack Draper, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday in the first-round match.
The Serbian won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year. Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer will play his second-round match in Wimbledon on Thursday.