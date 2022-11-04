EXCLUSIVE: 5 cheap places in India to visit this November-December: Where to stay, how much it will cost

Winter travel: There is a nip in the air and winter is here, almost. Even in parts of the country where there's no full-blown winter season, the weather is pleasant. This is also the time when Indians love to travel. Holidaying at this time of the year is enjoyable and there's any way that festive spirit is in the air! Alapati Krishna Mohan, MD – Southern Travels, tells us 5 destinations that you can travel to this November and December.

Goa:

Goa is one of the most popular destinations to explore in November and December. This is the time when Goa's casinos get the wildest, which is how the city gained the nickname "Las Vegas of India." The nicest feeling you can get on New Year's Eve is the fireworks and trance music with the sand tickling your toes. Moreover, the list continues with free entry to the Sunburn Music Festival, the feast of St Francis Xavier, and the loudest EDM party. The place offers everything you could possibly need for a wonderful Christmas and New Year.

Coorg (Karnataka):

In November and December, Coorg is one of the best getaway locations to escape the hustle and bustle of metropolitan life. Coorg is set amidst beautiful hills, deep valleys, and a vast coffee plantation and may be defined as a perfect travel destination for a nature lover. Coorg's main tourist attractions include Abbey Falls, Golden Temple, Tadiandamol, Coorg White Water Rafting, and Gaddige.

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan):

Jaisalmer occupies an important significance in Rajasthan's tourism industry and is known as the "golden city" for its many golden sand dunes and fortresses constructed from golden honey sandstone. One of Jaisalmer's most well-known charms is its extraordinary desert safari. Some of the most notable attractions for tourists in Jaisalmer may be found in Jaisalmer, including the magnificent Jaisalmer Fort, a vibrant desert national park, the historic Kuldhara Village, exquisite Jain temples, the surreal Gadisar Lake, the rustic Sam Sand Dunes, the artistic Tazia Tower and Badal Palace, the elaborately designed Patwon ki Haveli, the magnificent Bada Bagh, and many more noteworthy tourist destinations.

Auli (Uttrakhand):

The Neelkant, Mana Parbat, and Nanda Devi snow-capped hills in Auli provide a spectacular panoramic picture of the highlands that will make your toes freeze, especially during the Christmas season. Additionally, throughout November and December, Auli is one of the suitable places to learn to ski.

Manali (Himanchal):

Manali is among the top destinations in India to visit in November and December because of its tall deodar trees, soaring mountains, winding roads, and copious amounts of snow. This hill station, which is a paradise for newlyweds and snow enthusiasts, is a fantastic location for adventure sports in Manali, like paragliding, ice skating, rappelling, and rock climbing.

Where to stay

There's no one easy answer for this as every traveller has different requirements. Alapati Krishna Mohan points out that if you are looking at a nice accommodation that is also economical, you should consider staying in hostels, guest houses, vacation rentals, beach houses, and hut houses instead of expensive hotels. "Also, you can book your stay with the help of a travel agent as they can provide you with many amazing offers," he adds.

How much a budget trip will cost

As you know, the sky is the limit when it comes to expenses. But if you are looking at a budget trip, Alapati Krishna Mohan brings to you the approx figures in which you can enjoy a budget trip.

Number of days and trip cost (approximate)

Goa: Rs 12,000 - Rs 15,000 for four days and three nights

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Rs 10,000 - Rs 12,000 for four days and three nights

Auli (Uttrakhand): Rs 14,000 - Rs 16,000 for three days

Manali (Himanchal): Rs 10,000 - Rs 12,000 for three to four days

Coorg (Karnataka): Rs 15,000 for three days and two nights



