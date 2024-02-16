Planning A Romantic Getaway With Your Partner In The Month Of Love, Try These Luxury Options For A Comfortable Stay

New Delhi:Looking for a cozy and relaxing weekend getaway? Explore these eight romantic destinations that offer the perfect blend of luxury and serenity.

Escape the everyday and indulge in romance with these eight enchanting getaways, perfect for a cosy and relaxing weekend retreat. Each destination promises a blend of scenic beauty, adventure, and rejuvenation. Whether you seek tranquil spa experiences, adventurous excursions, or romantic dining, these getaways cater to diverse preferences, ensuring a weekend of intimacy and blissful togetherness.

Jaisalmer:

Situated in the heart of Jaisalmer, Fort Rajwada embodies true Rajasthani hospitality. It seamlessly combines classic sophistication with rich cultural splendor. Each luxurious suite offers couples a chance to immerse themselves in a world of old-world charm and regal luxury, creating an unforgettable romantic escape. For those seeking rejuvenation, the spa and wellness center provide an oasis of tranquility, offering ancient Ayurvedic treatments for holistic renewal. Couples can also experience private excursions deep into the enchanting Thar Desert, exploring ancient villages and witnessing breathtaking sunsets on camel safaris.

Parwanoo:

Parwanoo, a picturesque hill station in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, offers a perfect blend of scenic beauty, adventure, and relaxation. The Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort provides a luxurious wellness retreat surrounded by the majestic Shivalik range. Guests can embark on treks of varying intensities, traversing age-old village pathways through lush green forests. In this rejuvenating environment, travelers can breathe in the pure mountain air, filled with fragrances from the abundant flora, including Pine, Oak, Champa, Lemon, and Rudraksha trees.

Chandigarh:

Experience serenity at The Oberoi Sukhvilas, set against the backdrop of the Siswan Forest Range. With its luxurious spa, private pools, and lush green surroundings, it provides an ideal setting for a romantic escape. Enjoy a candlelit dinner with your loved one amidst the tranquil background. The symphony of nature and the elegance of the setting elevate this dining experience to a romantic crescendo, making The Oberoi Sukhvilas an ideal destination for couples seeking an escape into the embrace of nature's beauty and luxurious comforts.

Haridwar:

Nestled along the expressway to Haridwar, Namaste Dwaar Resort is an enchanting haven amidst urban chaos. From intimate candlelit dinners to soul-soothing Ayurvedic therapies, Namaste Dwaar pampers your senses and elevates your bond to new heights. Dive into the shimmering waters of the outdoor pool, wander hand in hand amidst fragrant herb gardens, or embark on a captivating bird-watching adventure in the nearby wetlands.

Agra:

The Taj Agra stands as a timeless symbol of luxury, offering an unparalleled view of the iconic Taj Mahal. Its strategic location provides guests with a front-row seat to the mesmerizing beauty of one of the world's most celebrated monuments, setting the stage for an unforgettable romantic getaway. Against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal bathed in moonlight, couples can savor an array of dishes curated to tantalize the taste buds. This intimate dining experience transforms the evening into a celebration of history, love, and luxury, making Taj Agra an ideal haven for couples seeking a romantic rendezvous.

Neemrana:

Neemrana Fort Palace, a 15th-century fort-turned-hotel, is the crown jewel of Neemrana. With its stunning architecture, well-preserved rooms, and breathtaking panoramic views, it offers a glimpse into the regal lifestyle of the past. Situated only 126 km away from Delhi, the fort is a popular weekend destination among tourists. Here, visitors can experience camel riding, explore the ancient fort, and indulge in shopping. The fort also offers plenty of activities to keep guests entertained.

Coorg:

Evolve Back’s Chikkana Halli Estate in Coorg offers a luxurious romantic retreat amidst 300 acres of lush coffee and spice farms. The Kodava-inspired villas with private pools provide an intimate escape, complemented by activities like guided nature walks, spa treatments, and outdoor adventures. The restaurant goes beyond typical accommodations, offering a range of activities and dining experiences that cater to diverse preferences. For an added touch of romance, special dining experiences under the stars or by the lake are available, making Evolve Back Coorg the perfect destination for a blissful Valentine’s Day getaway for couples seeking luxury, nature, and culture in one idyllic location.

Maharashtra:

Embracing Togetherness at Dharana Shillim: Discover the enchanting allure of Dharana Shillim's Elixir of Love programme, nestled in the tranquil expanse of Shillim Valley. Uncover the story behind couples' rejuvenating spa treatments, sunrise yoga, and intimate candlelight meditation sessions that foster deeper connections. Explore the natural wonders of Shillim Valley through bird watching and romantic hikes, while delving into the transformative experiences of cooking and pottery classes.