Travel ideas 2022: Planning a luxe staycation? Check out our top picks!

World Tourism Day is marked every year on September 27 and keeping the spirit of travelling alive, we decided to curate a listicle on top staycation options for you. Are you bored of staying at home and can't afford a long trip, then worry not, we give you some hot picks to choose from. Take a look and pack your bags for the nearest staycation option:

Atmantan Wellness Resort, Pune

Nestled on a crystal hill, overlooking the pristine Mulshi lake, ATMANTAN is the ultimate wellness getaway for the Atma- soul, mana-mind, tann -body. This exceptional resort is a one-of-a-kind destination for reconnecting with yourself, revitalizing your body and refreshing your mind. It is a place to endure tranquillity experiencing the best practices of spa, yoga, Ayurveda, fitness, detox and meditation. This luxury wellness resort is an apt getaway from the monotony of a stressful and chaotic routine.

To know more, visit their website – https://atmantan.com/

Deltin Suites and Deltin Royale, Goa

Deltin Suites is a 5-star casino hotel located nearby to Candolim beach. The fine and commodious suites are styled in shades of yellow and brown with playful design accents built along the cosy courtyard which houses a courtyard pool. Deltin Suites; Caldin restaurant is famous amongst tourists and locals for its authentic Goan cuisine. Moreover, to experience the most popular nightlife entertainment in Goa, Deltin Royale is a one-stop destination. Asia’s largest gaming and entertainment destination, Deltin Royale holds 1000 gaming positions and exquisite venues for swanky celebrations. The cruise comes with creatively planned premises and services for a luxurious dining experience.

To know more, visit their website – https://www.deltin.com/deltin-royale-casino/

Casawood Resort Villa

Situated in the foothills of Mount Abu, Casawood Resort Luxury Private Pool Villas & Cottages is surrounded by beautiful mountains and nestled in the lap of nature with a picturesque view of

mountains, offering solace amidst the chaos of our daily lives. This resort has spacious, fully equipped Private Villas & Cottages is the best option to celebrate your special moments in your personal space and privacy be it in your plunge pool or your open shower or high-end bathtubs.

To Know more, visit their website - http://www.casawoodresort.com/

Horseland Hotel and Mountain Spa, Matheran

Horseland hotel offers all the modern comforts one could ask for in the lap of the best of nature. In the centre of the vehicle-free hill station, Matheran, the luxury and warmth of the hotel stand out. Aqua therapy with a waterfall bath, garden buffet in la carte restaurant, in-house snacks bar, adventure activities like pool crossing, Burma bridge and aqua zorbing, etc along with indoor and outdoor sports makes a perfect blend of luxury and entertainment for a much-needed staycation.

To know more, visit their website - https://horselandhotel.com/index.html

Santana Beach resort, Goa

Nestled on the beachside of the famous Candolim beach in North Goa, Santana Beach Resort with spacious rooms, perfect ventilation and balconies makes for an ideal stay. You would be further enthralled by the luscious green gardens that have been well-maintained by the authorities.

To know more, visit their website – https://santana-goa.com/