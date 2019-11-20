close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump notifies Congress of deploying troops to Saudi Arabia

The move comes amid tensions in the Middle East, especially after the attack on Saudi oil facilities which the US blamed on Iran.

US President Donald Trump notifies Congress of deploying troops to Saudi Arabia

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) formally informed the Congress of deploying 3,000 soldiers in Saudi Arabia.

The move comes amid tensions in the Middle East, especially after the attack on Saudi oil facilities which the US blamed on Iran.

"Armed Forces have been deployed to the Middle East to protect United States interests and enhance force protection in the region against hostile action by Iran and its proxy forces," Al Arabiya quoted Trump as saying in the letter addressed to Congress.

"Iran has continued to threaten the security of the region, including by attacking oil and natural gas facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on September 14, 2019," Trump said adding that the deployment will "deter further Iranian provocative behaviour, and bolster regional defensive capabilities".

 

Live TV

The US President also mentioned that first of these additional forces have already arrived in the Kingdom while remaining will arrive in the coming weeks, and "with these additional forces, the total number of United States Armed Forces personnel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be approximately 3,000."

Tags:
Donald TrumpUS CongressSaudi Arabia
Next
Story

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa in close fight for president, early vote count shows

Must Watch

PT2M31S

DNA Analysis of Retirement of CISF’s 7 sniffer dogs