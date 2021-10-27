हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
7 booked, 4 arrested for celebrating Pakistan's win over India during T20 World Cup in UP 

All accused were allegedly celebrating Pakistan victory by bursting firecrackers, raising pro-Pakistan slogans and or posting pro-Pakistan images/ status updates on WhatsApp and Facebook.

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police by Wednesday (October 27) has registered cases against seven people from across five districts for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India during the T20 World Cup match which was held on October 24.

While four people have been arrested and are being interrogated, the UP Chief Minister’s Office informed. The accused allegedly celebrated India’s defeat by bursting firecrackers, raising pro-Pakistan slogans and or posting pro-Pakistan images/ status updates on WhatsApp and Facebook.

At least three individuals were arrested from Agra under sections 505 (1)B, 153A, of the IPC and 66 (F) of the IT Act, for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan and anti-national slogans following Indian team’s defeat.

In another case, an accused from Lucknow has been taken into custody under sections 151 CRPC and 507 IPC for posting a WhatsApp status in support of Pakistan. While, two from Bareilly have been booked for posting WhatsApp status in support of Pakistan and its cricket team. 

The seventh person was detained from Bareilly under section 66 of IT Act and 124 A IPC, for uploading Pakistan’s flag as the cover image and profile image on his Facebook account and for uploading posts in support of Pakistan's win vs India. 

Meanwhile, a school teacher from Rajasthan - who uploaded her WhatsApp status celebrating the victory of Pakistan in the T20 World Cup - was arrested by the police in Udaipur. Nafeesa Ataari had put the status `We Won` celebrating the victory of Pakistan. Her post soon went viral and she was criticised for her act. Ambamata police have also seized her mobile phone. 

