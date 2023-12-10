trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697308
NewsUttar Pradesh
UTTAR PRADESH

Eight Charred To Death In Car-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh

A huge explosion took place after the collision leading to the vehicles erupting into blazes. 

|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Eight Charred To Death In Car-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh

BAREILLY: Eight people were charred to death in a collision between a dumper and a car on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway in Uttar Pradesh, said officials. The accident took place on Saturday night. According to reports, the accident took place due to a burst tyre leading to a collision with a dumper carrying sand and gravel from Kichha in Uttarakhand on the other side.

A huge explosion took place after the collision leading to the vehicles erupting into blazes. Police reached the spot on receiving information about the incident. Meanwhile, the fire brigade brought the blaze under control. However, all the passengers trapped inside the car were burnt alive as the car was locked from inside.

The incident occurred while the eight people in the car were returning from Bareilly to Baheri. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed the death of everyone in the car.

The police team has taken possession of all the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. A child also died in the accident.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: IPC issues drug safety alert for Painkiller Meftal
DNA Video
DNA: 220 Crore IT Raid Congress: Who is Dheeraj Sahu?
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Mahua Moitra now?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Relationship' with mobile outweighs 'blood relations'!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Putin visits Saudi Arabia and UAE
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar grants India consular access to 8 Navy veterans
DNA Video
DNA: Sreesanth vs Gautam Gambhir 'fixer' scandal
DNA Video
'Investigative' DNA test of Gogamedi murder case
DNA Video
DNA: Full story of Sukhdev Gogamedi Murder