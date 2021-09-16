Heavy rainfall lashes several parts of UP, IMD predicts more rains for next 24 hours

New Delhi: Around 30 districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday while in Lucknow several main roads were reportedly waterlogged. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in various parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next 24 hours.

Several areas witnessed power disruptions and trees were also uprooted. Telecom services were also disrupted and traffic jams were reported from parts of the state capital. The rains forced Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to cancel his visit to Barabanki following waterlogging at the venues where functions were to be held.

Thirty districts including Lucknow, Kanpur, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor and Amroha, have been witnessing incessant rains since late on Wednesday night.

Between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning Lucknow recorded 115 mm of rains with the weathermen saying that there will be no respite soon. The Lucknow police issued an advisory asking people not to venture out and avoid going in crowded places.

The MeT department said that along with rain, there will be strong gusts of wind at a speed of 87 kilometers per hour. The has increased farmers’ woes as paddy crop is falling due to the wind speed.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed in Jaunpur when a house collapsed due to rains.