Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SIT begins probe, recreates crime scene with Ashish Mishra

New Delhi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident on Thursday arrived at the site along with security forces. A total of eight people including three farmers had died in the violence on October 3.

The SIT recreated the crime scene in the presence of four accused, including Union Minister`s son Ashish Mishra and his friend Ankit Das, gunman Latif and driver Shekhar Bharti. The entire area, where the October 3 incident took place was cordoned off.

The accused were asked questions about their presence on the spot. The SIT arranged for three SUVs and also dummies to recreate how the speeding vehicles mowed down farmers on that fateful day. The SIT cross-checked the statements of the four people in the case.

#WATCH Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Lakhimpur Kheri to recreate the crime scene pic.twitter.com/T6ffwrN2z4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2021

During this exercise, the team of Forensic Science Laboratory, Lucknow was also present along with the SIT. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on the spot.

Meanwhile, a Congress delegation on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding an independent judicial investigation by a Commission comprising of two sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India or the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies)

