Man bites snake, crunches it into pieces to take revenge, lands in hospital

A man from Etah's Asrauli village in Uttar Pradesh has landed in a hospital after he bit a snake and chewed it into pieces. The man identified as Raj Kumar reportedly bit the snake and killed it to take his revenge after the reptile had bitten him.

The incident took place when Raj Kumar was relaxing at home and enjoying a drink on Sunday. A snake then slithered into his house and bit him. "A snake bit him. So, in turn, he bit it and chewed it into pieces," his father Babu Ram said. He also added that his son's condition is serious. "We are unable to afford his treatment expenses," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The man's family took him to the hospital where his condition is said to be critical. The snake that bit him was reported to have been a rat snake.

In shock over the act, Raj Kumar's doctor NP Singh told news agency Reuters, "I've seen people coming in with snakebites, but never somebody who bit a snake and then brought it with him in a bag."

"A patient came to me and said that he bit a snake. I misunderstood as the snake bit him. His condition is serious. He has been referred to another hospital," the doctor said.

Raj Kumar's family cremated the snake after the incident to atone for his 'sin' of having killed the snake.