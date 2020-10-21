Minor girl returning from coaching raped by two, including uncle, in UP’s Amethi

AMETHI: In yet another case of rape, a minor girl was allegedly raped by two men, including her uncle, while she was returning home from coaching in the Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The shameful incident took place on October 16 and the matter came to light three days after her parents decided to lodge a police complaint against the accused. According to reports, the 11-year-old minor girl, who was returning from coaching in the Musafirkhana Kotwali area of Amethi, was raped by her uncle and one of his close aides.

The two accused then fled from the spot. The girl narrated the whole incident to her parents after she returned home completely devastated by the crime.

Three days later, the girl’s parent reached the police station and filed a case. On the basis of their complaint, the police arrested her uncle and his friend.

But instead of dealing with criminals with an iron hand, the police brought the two accused to Kotwali and made them sit comfortably on a chair.

Meanwhile, someone made a video of it which has now gone viral on social media. Reacting to the incident, SP Amethi Dinesh Singh said that the matter came to the notice in the night following which a case was filed against the two accused with immediate effect.

Taking immediate action, the Musafirkhana Kotwali police arrested both the accused. The main accused in the rape seems to be the victim’s uncle. Legal action is being taken on the whole matter, the SP said.

Live TV