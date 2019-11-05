close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi discusses Ayodhya order with advisory body

The Congress has decided not to criticise the judgement as it has been maintaining that it will abide by the apex court verdict, according to a source.

Priyanka Gandhi discusses Ayodhya order with advisory body
File Image

New Delhi: Ahead of the Ayodhya case verdict, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a discussion with the advisory council on the strategy to tackle the outcome.

The Congress has decided not to criticise the judgement as it has been maintaining that it will abide by the apex court verdict, according to a source.

The party has also cautioned leaders not to make any comment that could damage the political prospects of the Congress.

The issue was also raised by some office-bearers during a workshop in Raebareli, seeking to know the party line on the crucial religious issues.

A senior leader said due to the Ayodhya issue the Congress was wiped out in Uttar Pradesh as the majority went with the BJP and the minority the regional parties.

Tags:
Priyanka GandhiAyodhya templeCongressUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

7 terrorists enter Uttar Pradesh, plan attack ahead of SC verdict in Ayodhya case: Sources

Must Watch

PT10M48S

Maharashtra CM Tussle: BJP in no mood to give in to Shiv Sena’s demands