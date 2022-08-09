NewsUttar Pradesh
YOGI ADITYANATH

'Respect laws of the land, OTHERWISE..': UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns youths working against Constitution

"We will respect those who would respect the laws of India," the Chief Minister said at the concluding session of the three-day training camp of the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 07:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath has urged youths to respect the Constitution
  • He also warned of strict action if anyone works against the laws of the land
  • He said this while addressing a BJYM camp in Agra

Trending Photos

'Respect laws of the land, OTHERWISE..': UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns youths working against Constitution

Agra: Apparently in the backdrop of the Shrikant Tyagi controversy in Noida’s Grand Oamxe Housing Society, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued a big warning to those who work against the Constitution and prestige of the country.

"We will respect those who would respect the laws of India," the Chief Minister said at the concluding session of the three-day training camp of the BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), here.

He said from Ayodhya to Brajbhoomi and from Kushinagar to Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh is the land of sacrifice. "The youths of Uttar Pradesh have always created history and are also creating history," Adityanath said. He asked youths at the training session to follow the ideology of the BJP founders.

Attacking the Opposition, he said, "There are youths associated with opposition parties as well, but what kind of image do they have in the public? They have a culture of anarchy, arson and loot. But youth associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party has the feeling of nationalism, positive attitude and development."

The Chief Minister also asked the youths at the training session, to make new generations aware of the tragedy of the partition. Earlier, he flagged off a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' awareness rally as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at the Circuit House.

After that, he inaugurated a selfie point at the gate of the Circuit House. Adityanath also unveiled the look of the Agra Metro at the Metro Depot in the city.

“CM Yogi Adityanath inspected the depot and watched the unveiling of Agra Metro look. After that, he also took part in the plantation drive. He left the depot premises at around 12:45 pm," Panchanan Mishra, Deputy General Manager (DGM) and Public Relations Officer (PRO) at Agra Metro, said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Live Tv

Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshYouthBJYMAgraShrikant Tyagi rowNoidaGrand Omaxe Housing Society

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!