Suspense over, Yogi Adityanath to be party's CM face in UP, says BJP

JAIPUR: Putting an end to all speculations, the BJP has confirmed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the face of assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

The announcement was made by BJP general secretary and party's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, who confirmed that the party fully backs Yogi Adityanath’s candidature for the top post in UP.

Singh also said that the central leadership of the party will decide who will be its CM face in Rajasthan later. Speaking to the media during his visit to Jaipur, Singh said that Yogi Adityanath is doing a good job, so why should he be removed from CM`s position.

Also, speaking on Rajasthan CM face amid the ongoing tussle between state organisation and former CM Vasundhara Raje group, Singh said, "The parliamentary board will decide the CM face for the assembly polls to be held in 2023."

He also warned those commenting on state organisation's working (Raje followers). "Those issuing their statements should first evaluate whether their comment will benefit or bring in loss to the party." Arun Singh said.

"If party suffers due to any statement of any leader, then disciplinary action shall be taken against the person concerned," he added. "I have asked the state leadership that enough is enough," he said.

"Make a list of all those leaders who are issuing unnecessary statements. We will make those leaders understand and if they don`t understand, action will be taken against them," he added.

It may be noted that CM Yogi had recently met PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and other top leaders amid intense speculations about a leadership change in UP. However, the party brushed aside all such speculations and backed CM Yogi for the top post.

