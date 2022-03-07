हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022

UP assembly elections 2022: NDA will win all 5 Mirzapur seats, says Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel

Apna Dal is contesting Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. Apna Dal is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Apna Dal had contested 11 seats and managed to win nine. 

UP assembly elections 2022: NDA will win all 5 Mirzapur seats, says Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel

Mirzapur: Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Apna Dal (Sonelal) national president Anupriya Patel on Monday said that the NDA candidates will win all five assembly seats in Mirzapur in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. 

Speaking to media persons after casting her vote at a booth in Mirzapur, Patel said, "I am assured that all five seats in the constituency will be won by our NDA candidates."

Apna Dal is contesting Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. Apna Dal is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Apna Dal had contested 11 seats and managed to win nine. 

This time the party is contesting on 18 seats. Polling is underway for the last phase of the state Assembly elections. Till 1 pm, a voter turnout of over 35 per cent was recorded. 

A total of 613 candidates are in the electoral fray for the 54 Assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Voting for the last phase of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

