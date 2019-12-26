हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Internet services to remain suspended in UP's Mathura on Dec 26-27

The decision was taken in the wake of violent protests against the amended Citizenship law in Aligarh, Hathras and Firozabad.

Internet services to remain suspended in UP&#039;s Mathura on Dec 26-27

Mathura: Internet services will remain suspended in Mathura from Thursday morning till Friday evening. The decision was taken in the wake of violent protests against the amended Citizenship law in Aligarh, Hathras and Firozabad.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, last week over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Restrictions under Section-144 of CrPC have also been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)National Register of CitizenshipCM Yogi Adityanath
