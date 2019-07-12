UP law panel says mob lynching incidents rising in the country, recommends life imprisonment

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has stated that the incidents of mob lynching are rising in the country and suggested various measures to curb the menace.

The state law commission has submitted a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath in which it has recommended life imprisonment along with a heavy fine for those convicted in mob lynching cases.

According to news agency ANI, the state law panel chairman Justice AN Mittal has submitted a detailed report to the Chief Minister in which he had called for the need to make a strong law to deal with it.

''Mob lynching incidents are increasing in the country. The Commission did a study on it and submitted a report to CM suggesting as to how to stop such incidents from happening & not only punishing the culprits,'' Mittal said.

Uttar Pradesh Law Commission Chairman Justice (Retd.) AN Mittal: Mob lynching incidents are increasing in the country. The Commission did a study on it & submitted a report to CM suggesting as to how to stop such incidents from happening & not only punishing the culprits.

While calling for a strong law to deal with mob lynching cases, Mittal said, ''If the victim gets killed in the incident then life imprisonment along with a heavy fine has been recommended in the report.''

The state law commission submitted a draft bill to the chief minister's office on Wednesday suggesting various measures to combat the mob lynching incidents.

In 2017, a middle-aged Muslim man Pehlu Khan was allegedly lynched for transporting cattle illegally in Rajasthan's Alwar. 55-year-old Khan, a native of Nuh in Haryana, was allegedly beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, accusing him of smuggling cattle.

He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3.

More recently, another man from the community, Tabrez Ansari, was brutally thrashed on suspicion of stealing a bike in Jharkhand. Ansari was mercilessly beaten by a group of people last month and was allegedly forced to shout "Jai Sri Ram".

Ansari died due to brain haemorrhage, according to the post-mortem report.