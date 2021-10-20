Amit Shah to visit rain-battered Uttarakhand today, review relief and rescue work

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the rain-battered state of Uttarakhand and review the situation there. According to reports, Shah will arrive in the state this evening. The Home Minister will hold review meetings and take stock of the situation there with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

He will also conduct an aerial survey of the rain-affected Uttarakhand where several people have died due to incessant rains. Shah spoke to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Monday to enquire about the situation in the hill state amid heavy rains.

During the telephonic conversation, Amit Shah sought details about the precautionary steps being taken by the state government in view of the heavy rain alert. He also assured CM Dhami of all possible help from the central government.

Due to the heavy downpour since Sunday, state authorities had temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra and advised the pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to incessant rain in Uttarakhand and said the rescue operations are underway to help those affected.

"I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone`s safety and well-being," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Thirty-four people have lost their lives and five are missing due to incessant rains in the state.

Live TV