Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Live Updates: 'Good News' Likely Soon As Rescue Ops Enter 'Crucial Stage'

Uttarkashi: With the rescuers focusing on the 'horizontal drilling' method to evacuate 41 labourers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel, the officials have expressed confidence that if everything goes right, some 'good news' will come up in the next 40 hours. In the ongoing efforts to rescue 41 labourers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, authorities are adopting a strategic shift in their approach. The use of 'horizontal drilling' has become the focal point of the rescue mission, with officials expressing optimism that a positive breakthrough is imminent.

Additional Secretary Technical, Road and Transport, Mahmood Ahmed, provided insights into the altered drilling methodology. Now, 800 mm-diameter pipes, a reduction from the initial 900 mm, are being employed with the telescoping method. The adjustment aims to navigate the challenging conditions within the tunnel more effectively.

'Good News' Soon, Say Officials

Ahmed, addressing a press briefing, shared that the horizontal drilling efforts from both the Silkyara and Barkot sides are progressing. He expressed confidence, stating, "If everything goes right, we will come up with some 'good news' in the next 40 hours."

First Glimpse of Trapped Workers Brings Hope

In a significant development, the first visuals of the trapped workers emerged on Tuesday. An endoscopic camera sent through a new six-inch wide pipeline captured the workers wearing yellow and white helmets. The footage showed them receiving food items and communicating with each other, offering a glimpse into their conditions.

Enhanced Communication Through 'Lifeline' Pipeline

The deployment of the new pipeline serves as a morale booster for both the trapped workers and their anxious relatives. The improved communication allows for better coordination, and larger quantities of food, including oranges, dalia, khichdi, sliced apples, and bananas, can now be sent through the lifeline.

PM Modi Reviews Rescue Operation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the government's commitment to the rescue mission. In a conversation with Chief Minister Dhami, he emphasized that the safe rescue of all workers remains a top priority.

While the focus is on horizontal drilling, challenges posed by the rock formation have prompted authorities to consider vertical drilling as a secondary option. The use of 800-mm pipes, according to Mahmood Ahmed, will facilitate a smoother process.

Health Concerns, Evacuation Plans

A doctor, communicating with the trapped workers through the new pipeline, reported some complaints, including a burning sensation while passing urine. Electrolyte powder packets, multivitamin tablets, and anti-depressants are being sent to address health concerns. Uttarakhand Director General (Health), Vinita Shah, is overseeing preparations for the workers' evacuation to different hospitals in the district.

Multi-Front Rescue Efforts

Simultaneous efforts on five fronts, as highlighted by NDMA member Lt General (retd) Hasnain, signify the comprehensive approach to the rescue mission. The coordination involves deploying heavy machinery and constructing roads to facilitate alternative approaches.

Tribhuwan Singh Pangti, a retired additional director general of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), emphasized the safety of horizontal drilling, while international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix pointed out the precision required in vertical drilling.

As the rescue mission enters a crucial phase, the collective efforts aim to ensure the safe evacuation of the trapped workers, offering a ray of hope in the face of adversity.

Char Dham Project

The under-construction tunnel is a crucial part of the Char Dham project, aiming to enhance connectivity to the Hindu pilgrimage sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. The incident underscores the challenges faced in critical national infrastructure initiatives.