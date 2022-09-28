Do not make this mistake if you use ATM

| Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:44 AM IST

Nowadays cases of forgery with ATM machines are coming to the fore. If we make some mistakes while withdrawing money, then we can become victims of fraud. hastily leaving the machine Many people in a hurry neither hide their PIN number nor hide their card while entering it. Never do this. get someone's help Some people are not aware of the process of withdrawing money from ATM and in such a situation they withdraw money with the help of unknown person. By doing this you can become a victim of fraud.