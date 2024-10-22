Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2810054https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/pm-modi-leaves-for-russia-to-attend-brics-summit-2810054.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
PM will leave for Russia in a short while. He is going to attend the BRICS summit. The 16th BRICS summit is being held in Russia. Chinese President Jinping will also attend. A bilateral meeting is expected between the two leaders. This is PM Modi's second visit to Russia after the 22nd India-Russia annual summit in July this year. This shows how much importance India gives to BRICS. In the BRICS summit being held in Russia, the countries of Europe will be keeping a close eye on India. America and Europe have imposed sanctions on Russia due to the Russia-Ukraine war. India's friendship with Russia is not hidden from anyone. There is tension between China and America too, while Russia and China are very close.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Somy Ali’s Shocking Shift in Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Controversy
Play Icon28:18
Baat Pate Ki: Somy Ali’s Shocking Shift in Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Controversy
Deshhit: SP Leader Caught in Power Theft Scandal in UP
Play Icon48:50
Deshhit: SP Leader Caught in Power Theft Scandal in UP
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
Play Icon03:21
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
Play Icon07:44
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
Play Icon02:47
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Somy Ali’s Shocking Shift in Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Controversy
play icon28:18
Baat Pate Ki: Somy Ali’s Shocking Shift in Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Controversy
Deshhit: SP Leader Caught in Power Theft Scandal in UP
play icon48:50
Deshhit: SP Leader Caught in Power Theft Scandal in UP
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
play icon3:21
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
play icon7:44
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
play icon2:47
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK