PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 09:30 AM IST

PM will leave for Russia in a short while. He is going to attend the BRICS summit. The 16th BRICS summit is being held in Russia. Chinese President Jinping will also attend. A bilateral meeting is expected between the two leaders. This is PM Modi's second visit to Russia after the 22nd India-Russia annual summit in July this year. This shows how much importance India gives to BRICS. In the BRICS summit being held in Russia, the countries of Europe will be keeping a close eye on India. America and Europe have imposed sanctions on Russia due to the Russia-Ukraine war. India's friendship with Russia is not hidden from anyone. There is tension between China and America too, while Russia and China are very close.