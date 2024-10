videoDetails

Bulandshahr cylinder blast: 5 killed, several injured in LPG explosion

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 09:32 AM IST

Big news from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. 5 people died in cylinder explosion. Three people were injured in the accident, 1 is in critical condition. NDRF team is engaged in rescue work. The cause of the explosion is being investigated.