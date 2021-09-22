Everything you need to know about ZEEL-Sony mega-merger

In a big move that will boost the entertainment industry, Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) unanimously announced their merger on Wednesday. The big announcement hit a positive response in the share market with shares of Zee surging more than 20% on the BSE in Wednesday's early trade post the deal announcement. Punit Goenka will continue to be the Managing Director and CEO of the merged entity. The merged entity will be a publicly listed company in India. Watch to know more about the mega-merger.