ICICI Bank launches new credit card, will get free insurance of 2 lakhs and these benefits

ICICI RuPay Credit Cards: Sudipta Roy, the credit card head of ICICI Bank while launching this card said that we have always given priority to the convenience of the customers.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

ICICI RuPay Credit Cards: Sudipta Roy, the credit card head of ICICI Bank while launching this card said that we have always given priority to the convenience of the customers.