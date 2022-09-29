NewsVideos

Income tax notice can come home if these things are not taken care of

|Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
If you also pay tax, then there is very important news for you. Due to one of your mistakes, you may get notice from the tax department. Actually, the government keeps an eye on all your financial transactions. If you do cash transactions more than a limit, then you can get a notice from the Income Tax Department. Actually, the Income Tax Department has to give information to banks, mutual funds, brokerage houses and property registrars if someone does big cash transactions.

