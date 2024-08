videoDetails

PM Modi attends Lakhpati Didi conference in Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 04:42 PM IST

Badhir News: PM Modi attended Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. During this, CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present. Women welcomed the PM by performing aarti in the conference. PM Modi distributed certificates to 11 lakh didis. After this, PM Modi will also visit Rajasthan. Security arrangements have been tightened in Jodhpur.