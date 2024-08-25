videoDetails

After Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Bangladesh is target!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 07:02 PM IST

When bad times come, the first thing that goes away is the power of reasoning and understanding. Good friends are left behind. Opportunists and those who take advantage come forward. Something similar is happening with Bangladesh. On one hand, Bangladesh, a puppet in the hands of fundamentalists, is crossing all limits in persecuting Hindus. And on the other hand, that country has now entered Bangladesh, which is an expert in making any country bankrupt.