Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2782804https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/after-sri-lanka-and-pakistan-bangladesh-is-target-2782804.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

After Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Bangladesh is target!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
When bad times come, the first thing that goes away is the power of reasoning and understanding. Good friends are left behind. Opportunists and those who take advantage come forward. Something similar is happening with Bangladesh. On one hand, Bangladesh, a puppet in the hands of fundamentalists, is crossing all limits in persecuting Hindus. And on the other hand, that country has now entered Bangladesh, which is an expert in making any country bankrupt.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Miss India Remark
Play Icon48:41
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Miss India Remark
PM Modi attends Lakhpati Didi conference in Maharashtra
Play Icon03:30
PM Modi attends Lakhpati Didi conference in Maharashtra
Watch Exclusive Report on Ranchi's 'Haunted' Village
Play Icon08:12
Watch Exclusive Report on Ranchi's 'Haunted' Village
Devraj murder case is minor jihad - VHP leader Alok Kumar
Play Icon24:42
Devraj murder case is minor jihad - VHP leader Alok Kumar
Know reality of Bareilly's Pani Wale Baba
Play Icon10:32
Know reality of Bareilly's Pani Wale Baba

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Miss India Remark
play icon48:41
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Miss India Remark
PM Modi attends Lakhpati Didi conference in Maharashtra
play icon3:30
PM Modi attends Lakhpati Didi conference in Maharashtra
Watch Exclusive Report on Ranchi's 'Haunted' Village
play icon8:12
Watch Exclusive Report on Ranchi's 'Haunted' Village
Devraj murder case is minor jihad - VHP leader Alok Kumar
play icon24:42
Devraj murder case is minor jihad - VHP leader Alok Kumar
Know reality of Bareilly's Pani Wale Baba
play icon10:32
Know reality of Bareilly's Pani Wale Baba