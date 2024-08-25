videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi Miss India Remark

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 06:56 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: All the opposition parties including Congress are constantly raising the issue of caste census and demanding caste based census from the central government. Moving forward in this direction, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has given such a statement. Which has sparked a new uproar. Rahul Gandhi mentioned the beauty contest Miss India in the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan organized in Prayagraj and said that he did not see the name of a single Dalit, OBC and tribal woman in the list of Miss India. Rahul Gandhi said that no matter how much the central government tries, caste census will be done. BJP surrounded Rahul Gandhi on this statement. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government does not choose the candidates for Miss India contest. At the same time, Giriraj Singh asked why Rahul Gandhi does not reveal his caste. The debate on the issue of Miss India and caste census has heated up due to the attacks and counter-attacks of the leaders.