Fans got angry on Virat Kohli after a crushing defeat... Trolled on Instagram

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
The Indian team has suffered a humiliating defeat in the World Test Championship 2023. The 5th Team India batsman got out in just 2 hours. After the defeat of Team India, now Virat Kohli is being trolled on social media in a tremendous way.

