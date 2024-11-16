videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Keshav Prasad Maurya Batenge to Katenge Statement

Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: UP CM Yogi Adityanath gave a slogan in Agra. If we are divided, we will be destroyed, if we remain united, we will remain virtuous. This slogan directly benefited BJP in Haryana elections and BJP succeeded in forming government in Haryana for the third time in a row. But now when there are elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, differences have started in BJP on this slogan of Yogi. In Maharashtra, leaders like Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan and Pankaja Munde are keeping distance from the slogan. UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that he is with Prime Minister Modi's slogan 'If we are united, we will be safe'. Why did he say this? Is this statement of Keshav Prasad Maurya a part of some strategy or is the matter something else?