Fans makes huge statement on India-England World Cup

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
IND Vs ENG World Cup 2023: The 29th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played today (29 October) at Ikana Stadium in Lucknow. This match is to be held between India and England (IND vs ENG). The 29th match of the World Cup will be played between India and England. Both the teams will enter the field with the intention of registering victory at any cost. If India is eyeing its sixth consecutive win, the England team will try to break the losing streak.
