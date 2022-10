ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Surya Kumar Yadav scores half century against South Africa

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 10:42 PM IST

In today's match of T20 World Cup, Indian team won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa. Many batsmen of Team India got out soon. But thanks to the brilliant half-century of Surya Kumar Yadav, Team India has given a target of 134 runs to South Africa.