videoDetails

In the last 6 balls, 'Lucknow' changed the course of the match, Mumbai Indians team kept watching

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 12:08 AM IST

Today's match in IPL was between the teams of Lucknow and Mumbai. Lucknow's team has won by 5 runs in an exciting match. Ravi Bishnoi and Yash Thakur have taken 2-2 wickets in their name.