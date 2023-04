videoDetails

IPL 2023 Exclusive: From Virat Kohli to Dhoni, how big cricketers choose strong bats

| Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Cricket Bat Selection: IPL 2023 is at its peak. Our favorite players are raining fiercely fours and sixes. We love it when our cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya hit the ball over the boundary. But have you ever wondered how he chooses his bat? Watch this video to know in detail.